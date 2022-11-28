ADC seeking land for new community corrections center

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Corrections and the Arkansas Board of Corrections are looking to build a new offender facility.

According to a news release, the state is looking to build a new community correction center that would house approximately 200 to 300 offenders.

Communities interested in donating 5 to 40 acres of land should submit a proposal.

According to the ADC, the land should be bordered on at least one side by a paved public roadway and not be prone to flooding. The site should also be close to major medical resources and in a relatively populated area for staff recruitment.

Instructions for submitting proposals and a site evaluation questionnaire can be found here.

