UPSO searching for suspect after crashing into car and building

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect following a traffic stop on Saturday around 5:15 p.m. Deputies said the suspect fled to Spearsville, where he allegedly hit a parked car and building. Deputies said the suspect then fled on foot to a nearby church.

According to the sheriff’s office, his last known location was at the Spearsville Church of Christ. The suspect is a black male with dreadlocks, wearing a dark-colored jacket and pants. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 368-3124.

