ULM falls to Southern Miss in final game

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks fell to the Golden Eagles 20-10 at Malone Stadium in the last game of the season. ULM struggled to get the ground game going, finishing the game with only 109 rushing yards. Behing Frank Gore Jr.’s career-high 199 rushing yards and 265 total on the ground, Southern Miss earned the victory and bowl eligibility. The Warhawks finish the season with a 4-8 record.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.