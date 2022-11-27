Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

ULM falls to Southern Miss in final game

By Megan Murray
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks fell to the Golden Eagles 20-10 at Malone Stadium in the last game of the season. ULM struggled to get the ground game going, finishing the game with only 109 rushing yards. Behing Frank Gore Jr.’s career-high 199 rushing yards and 265 total on the ground, Southern Miss earned the victory and bowl eligibility. The Warhawks finish the season with a 4-8 record.

