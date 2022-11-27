Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

NOPD books 15-year-old with murder after older teen slain Saturday night on Canal Street

A 15-year-old suspect was booked with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal...
A 15-year-old suspect was booked with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in the 700 block of Canal Street on Saturday night (Nov. 26), New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 15-year-old boy was arrested and booked with second-degree murder early Sunday (Nov. 27), in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man Saturday night on Canal Street, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said the teens had their fatal confrontation just after 8:30 p.m., in the 700 block of Canal Street, near its intersection with St. Charles Avenue/Royal Street.

Police said both the suspect and the shooting victim were from the Baton Rouge area, but their identities have not been disclosed.

According to the NOPD, the victim was shot multiple times. He was taken by New Orleans EMS personnel for treatment at a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

After developing the 15-year-old as the suspected gunman, NOPD detectives booked him with second-degree murder, the illegal carrying of weapons, and the illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The Canal Street shooting preceded by about five hours the mass shooting of five people on nearby Bourbon Street. Police have not said whether the two shootings were thought to be connected.

Anyone with additional information on the fatal shooting is urged to contact the NOPD’s Homicide division at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Courtesy: MGN
UPSO searching for suspect after crashing into car and building
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
Action from LHSAA quarterfinals
Union defeats Patterson, Neville falls to Westgate, and Mangham shuts out Arcadia

Latest News

5th Annual Holiday Bicycle Drive
Monroe restaurant hosts 5th Annual Holiday Bicycle Drive
Monroe restaurant hosts 5th Annual Holiday Bicycle Drive
Monroe restaurant hosts 5th Annual Holiday Bicycle Drive
Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
KNOE Saturday Night First Weather with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Night First Weather with Jake Lambright