La Tech falls to UAB in season Finale

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This wasn’t the season Bulldog fans imagined for first year head coach, Sonny Cumbie. Tech finished 3-9 with a lot of overtime and close loses but the season finale against UAB was not the same storyline. The Blazers stayed in control for majority of the game, relying on their potent run game. UAB finished with over 400 yards on the ground and Cumbie’s air-raid offense couldn’t keep up.

