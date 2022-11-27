Downtown Vicksburg kicks off holiday season with Old-Fashioned Christmas Open House

VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - Downtown Vicksburg officially kicked off holiday season Sunday afternoon.

Old-Fashioned Christmas Open House took place in downtown Vicksburg on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The open house event allowed shoppers in the area to experience the first sights, sounds and scents of the holiday season. Free poinsettias were given away to customers spending $25 or more.

Families were encouraged to take their cameras along to capture memories with Santa.

