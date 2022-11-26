Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Union defeats Patterson, Neville falls to Westgate, and Mangham shuts out Arcadia

Action from LHSAA quarterfinals
Action from LHSAA quarterfinals
By Aaron Dietrich, Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Farmers traveled to Patterson and cut down the Lumberjacks, 38-14. Union hosts Amite in next week’s semi-finals. Neville’s season came to an end, falling to Westgate 21-10. Behind Jalen Williams’ four touchdowns, Mangham shutout Arcadia, 48-0. The Dragons head to Homer for their semi-final game.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
Clawdaddy’s in Monroe fed at least 500 people a proper thanksgiving dinner.
Clawdaddy’s restaurant gives away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
Man seriously injured after being struck by train
High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit...
VOTE: 2022 Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge
Bayou Classic 2022
Everything you need to know about the 49th Annual Bayou Classic

Latest News

New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) works against Atlanta Falcons quarterback...
Saints-Falcons to play Saturday matchup in Week 15
Bulldogs beat Warhawks, 79-58
Total team effort leads La Tech past ULM
Neville stars led team to second-round playoff win over East Ascension
Aaron’s Aces: Matthew Fobbs-White and Jaylon Nichols
Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit