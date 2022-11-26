Union defeats Patterson, Neville falls to Westgate, and Mangham shuts out Arcadia

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Farmers traveled to Patterson and cut down the Lumberjacks, 38-14. Union hosts Amite in next week’s semi-finals. Neville’s season came to an end, falling to Westgate 21-10. Behind Jalen Williams’ four touchdowns, Mangham shutout Arcadia, 48-0. The Dragons head to Homer for their semi-final game.

