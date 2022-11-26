Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Police: 2 men shot inside North Carolina mall

Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.
Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team, Samantha Savery, Courtney Bunting and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Two men are recovering in the hospital after being shot Friday evening in the Greenville Mall, according to Greenville Police.

Officer Scott Venable said that two men were shot near the American Eagle inside the mall around 6:30 p.m. Their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police said they are working off preliminary information and will not confirm if there is more than one suspect.

Officials say the mall was evacuated for the investigation.

In a news conference Friday night, police added that they do not believe this was a random act. It was part of a dispute that happened at the mall.

Police are working to obtain security camera footage to use in their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
Clawdaddy’s in Monroe fed at least 500 people a proper thanksgiving dinner.
Clawdaddy’s restaurant gives away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
Man seriously injured after being struck by train
High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit...
VOTE: 2022 Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge
Bayou Classic 2022
Everything you need to know about the 49th Annual Bayou Classic

Latest News

VIDEO: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
VIDEO: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
England's Harry Maguire, right, vies for the ball with Haji Wright of the United States during...
US frustrates England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018 file photo, visitors walk past a display from Chinese technology...
US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE
Futurecast
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler