OCS beats Glenbrook in a thriller and Ruston advances over Denham Springs

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS snapped Glenbrook’s 17-game winning streak with a thrilling 28-27 victory. The Eagles host Ascension Catholic for the semi-finals, looking to increase the undefeated winning streak at Steven Fitzhugh Field to 29 games. Top-seeded Ruston held off Denham Springs, 49-31. The Bearcats welcome Zachary to Hoss Garrett Stadium for the semi-finals.

