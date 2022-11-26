Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

OCS beats Glenbrook in a thriller and Ruston advances over Denham Springs

OCS and Ruston advance to the semi-finals
By Aaron Dietrich, Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS snapped Glenbrook’s 17-game winning streak with a thrilling 28-27 victory. The Eagles host Ascension Catholic for the semi-finals, looking to increase the undefeated winning streak at Steven Fitzhugh Field to 29 games. Top-seeded Ruston held off Denham Springs, 49-31. The Bearcats welcome Zachary to Hoss Garrett Stadium for the semi-finals.

