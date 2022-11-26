Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

NASA releases closest images of moon’s surface

Caption
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA has released pictures of the moon taken Monday by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to the moon, about 80 miles above the lunar surface.

Orion is part of the Artemis One mission, a 25-and-a-half-day journey that will take Orion more than 40,000 miles beyond the far side of the moon.

The spacecraft also snapped a selfie on Wednesday, the eighth day of the mission.

If Orion completes its trek beyond the moon and back to Earth, it will be the furthest a spacecraft intended to carry humans has ever traveled.

For now, it’s only carrying inanimate, scientific payloads.

Nasa’s Artemis program aims to eventually establish a lunar outpost to permanently host astronauts for the first time in history.

The hope is to one day pave a route to Mars.

The Artemis one mission launched on Nov. 16. The Orion capsule is expected to return to Earth on Dec. 11.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
Clawdaddy’s in Monroe fed at least 500 people a proper thanksgiving dinner.
Clawdaddy’s restaurant gives away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
Bayou Classic 2022
Everything you need to know about the 49th Annual Bayou Classic
High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit...
VOTE: 2022 Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge
Action from LHSAA quarterfinals
Union defeats Patterson, Neville falls to Westgate, and Mangham shuts out Arcadia

Latest News

A plume of smoke rises during a fire caused by a Russian attack in Kherson, southern Ukraine,...
Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
Rescuers remove mud from a street after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that collapsed...
1 dead, up to 12 missing in landslide on Italian island
Video shows NYPD officers rescue a man stuck on subway tracks seconds before an incoming train...
WATCH: NYPD officers, bystander save man who fell subway tracks
Video shows NYPD officers rescue a man stuck on subway tracks seconds before an incoming train...
Officers rescue man stranded on subway tracks in NYC