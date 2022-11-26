Monroe restaurant hosts 5th Annual Holiday Bicycle Drive

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe restaurant hosted its 5th Annual Holiday Bicycle Drive Saturday afternoon.

Firehouse Subs in Monroe teamed up with Creed & Creed Law Offices and Regymen Fitness to collect bikes from the community at the restaurant from 12 p.m. - 3p.m. on Nov. 26, 2022.

Event organizers say the goal is to collect 200 bicycles to be able to distribute to children in need throughout northeast Louisiana. Firehouse Subs in Monroe and Creed & Creed Law Offices are accepting bike donations until the morning of Dec. 10, 2022.

Owner Eugene Whitney, Jr. of Firehouse Subs in Monroe says they will give away bikes to children in two parishes: Madison and Tensas. Whitney stated bikes will be given out at Tallulah Elementary School on Dec. 10, and the time of the giveaway will be determined at a later date.

Whitney says anyone who needs a bike for their child will have to contact him at Firehouse Subs in Monroe to get on the list.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.