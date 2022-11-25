Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

US Coast Guard rescues cruise passenger who went overboard

FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship was rescued by U.S. Coast Guard after he reportedly went overboard.(Carnival Corporation via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (CNN) - A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a Carnival Cruise passenger from the Gulf of Mexico after he went overboard from the cruise ship the Carnival Valor.

He was found responsive, given medical treatment and flown to New Orleans where EMS was waiting for him.

The ship departed New Orleans Wednesday.

The Coast Guard got the call Thursday afternoon after the passenger’s sister reported him missing at 12 p.m., saying he was last seen late the previous evening.

The cruise ship helped with search and rescue Thursday afternoon and then was cleared to continue on to Cozumel.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
Man seriously injured after being struck by train
Clawdaddy’s in Monroe fed at least 500 people a proper thanksgiving dinner.
Clawdaddy’s restaurant gives away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit...
VOTE: 2022 Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge
While the deputy and the driver were standing on the shoulder of I-75, an oncoming Jeep veered...
Deputy killed by suspected drunk driver during traffic stop, officials say

Latest News

KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
Shelter for cats in the winter
Adopt-a-Pet: How to help keep cats warm this season
FILE: A search and rescue vehicle sits at Zion National Park. A woman was reported to have died...
Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband hospitalized
FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. The...
Amazon workers plan global protests, strikes on Black Friday