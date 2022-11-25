Adopt-a-Pet: How to help keep cats warm this season

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The River Cities Humane Society for Cats is trying to keep cats warm this winter. River Cities Humane Society for Cats volunteer Debra Beeman said they collect Styrofoam coolers every year to do so.

Beeman said the shelter collects the coolers to build homes for cats outside. She said this is a simple and inexpensive way to protect a stray or feral cat. These shelters can be placed anywhere you see a cat.

She said to build a shelter, cut two holes at the ends, add some straw, close the top, and add duct tape. River Cities Humane Society For Cats facilitates adoptions Tuesday through Saturday between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The shelter is located at 5302 Desiard Street in Monroe.

