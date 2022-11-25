Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Adopt-a-Pet: How to help keep cats warm this season

Debra Beeman from River Cities Human Society for Cats tells us about a home perfect for your pet.
By AntZavier Brown
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The River Cities Humane Society for Cats is trying to keep cats warm this winter. River Cities Humane Society for Cats volunteer Debra Beeman said they collect Styrofoam coolers every year to do so.

Beeman said the shelter collects the coolers to build homes for cats outside. She said this is a simple and inexpensive way to protect a stray or feral cat. These shelters can be placed anywhere you see a cat.

She said to build a shelter, cut two holes at the ends, add some straw, close the top, and add duct tape. River Cities Humane Society For Cats facilitates adoptions Tuesday through Saturday between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The shelter is located at 5302 Desiard Street in Monroe.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
Man seriously injured after being struck by train
Clawdaddy’s in Monroe fed at least 500 people a proper thanksgiving dinner.
Clawdaddy’s restaurant gives away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit...
VOTE: 2022 Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge
While the deputy and the driver were standing on the shoulder of I-75, an oncoming Jeep veered...
Deputy killed by suspected drunk driver during traffic stop, officials say

Latest News

KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
Shelter for cats in the winter
Adopt-a-Pet
Rainfall Numbers
KNOE Thanksgiving Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Clawdaddy’s in Monroe fed at least 500 people a proper thanksgiving dinner.
Clawdaddy’s restaurant gives away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals