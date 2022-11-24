Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Mike Hollins, survivor of UVA campus shooting shares hugs with fellow athletes

Hollins was one of two survivors of a shooting on UVA’s campus in early November.
Hollins was one of two survivors of a shooting on UVA’s campus in early November.(University of Virginia)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - A video shared to social media shows Baton Rouge native Mike Hollins tearfully embracing several student-athletes at the University of Virginia (UVA). Hollins’ mother posted a link containing the UVA-branded video early Thanksgiving morning. She captioned the post “faithfulness” along with the hashtags favor, 7strong, blessed, and faith.

Hollins was one of two survivors of a shooting on UVA’s campus in early November. Three of his teammates on the university’s football team were killed. The other survivor was a student from the Houston area.

After two successful surgeries Hollins was up and walking. Ebony Hollins-Allen, Mike’s sister, said it was no less than a miracle that her brother was already on the road to recovery after several grueling days in the hospital just days after being shot.

It is unclear when the video was taken, but a report from ESPN said Hollins met with his teammates the same day he was discharged from the hospital, Monday, Nov. 21.

RELATED LINKS
‘He tried to save their lives’: Mike Hollins’ mother says he is out of hospital following deadly UVA shooting
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
UVA shooting suspect expected to remain in jail without bond
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
Man seriously injured after being struck by train
High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit...
VOTE: 2022 Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge
While the deputy and the driver were standing on the shoulder of I-75, an oncoming Jeep veered...
Deputy killed by suspected drunk driver during traffic stop, officials say
Kayla Sherman and another Buffalo Wild Wings employee were near the car of dine and dash...
Teens trying to dine and dash drive off with employee on car hood, police say

Latest News

Bayou Classic 2022
Everything you need to know about the 49th Annual Bayou Classic
Meet Oscar! He's a black bear at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe.
Zoo Buddy: Black Bear!
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
Meet Oscar! He's a black bear at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe.
Zoo Buddy: Black Bears!