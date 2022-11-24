Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Deputies capture and free turkey that broke into a person’s home

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the sheriff's office pardoned the turkey from any criminal damage charges. (SOURCE: DOUGLAS COUNTY SO)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (Gray News) – A sheriff’s department in Kansas is sharing a story that is relevant to this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department in Lawrence said they have recently pardoned a turkey from any criminal damage charges.

They said the turkey, named Tom, broke through a window and entered a person’s home on Nov. 10.

Fortunately, two deputies were able to get the bird out of the home without too much difficulty and set him free.

