Man seriously injured after being struck by train

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to the scene of a crash Monday morning involving a train and a pedestrian, according to the police department’s public information officer.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of North 4th Street and the railroad track just before 10:00 a.m. Monday. Officers discovered a man, identified as Charles Lyons, suffering from injuries.

Police say Lyons was pushing a cart across the tracks and dropped some trash, and he started to collect the trash as the train approached.

Despite sounding the horn, the train was unable to stop and struck Lyons.

According to a news release, the conductor of the train was also found to have been traveling below the rail speed limit.

“It is unknown if Lyons was impaired at the time of the crash,” the news release stated.

Lyons sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital.

