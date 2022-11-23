Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Man seriously injured after being struck by train

(WTOC)
By KNOE Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to the scene of a crash Monday morning involving a train and a pedestrian, according to the police department’s public information officer.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of North 4th Street and the railroad track just before 10:00 a.m. Monday. Officers discovered a man, identified as Charles Lyons, suffering from injuries.

Police say Lyons was pushing a cart across the tracks and dropped some trash, and he started to collect the trash as the train approached.

Despite sounding the horn, the train was unable to stop and struck Lyons.

According to a news release, the conductor of the train was also found to have been traveling below the rail speed limit.

“It is unknown if Lyons was impaired at the time of the crash,” the news release stated.

Lyons sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit...
VOTE: 2022 Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge
Monroe Woman searches for Justice for her daughter
Monroe woman seeking justice for her late daughter
Sterlington
Councilman Matt Talbert attacks Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez for handling of town’s finances ahead of runoff
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Periods of Heavy Rain Possible From Thanksgiving Through Saturday

Latest News

Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
Natchitoches Police Department
Multiple juveniles arrested for burglaries in Natchitoches; parents charged for improper supervision
French President Emmanuel Macron waves as he attends a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, as part...
French President Emmanuel Macron considering traveling to New Orleans