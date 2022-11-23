LA Office of Tourism preps for 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is scheduled for Thursday morning.

The Louisiana Office of Tourism is set to show millions around the country what the state has to offer with its ‘Celebration Gator Float’ and performance by New Orleans’s passionate musician Trombone Shorty.

Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is looking to get people excited about the state before they begin planning their vacations for 2023.

The LA Office of Tourism will be participating in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 24, 2022, for the second year in a row. The parade will air on KNOE 8 News starting at 9 a.m.

