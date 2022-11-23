French President Emmanuel Macron considering traveling to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, is considering adding a stop in New Orleans to his trip to the White House next week.

According to French publication Le Point, Macron could become the third French president to visit New Orleans. A member of Macron’s entourage told Le Point it is an opportunity for the president to celebrate “the French spirit” of New Orleans.

The French presidential couple is expected to be welcome at the White House in Washington D.C. by U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Macron is expected to depart for the states on Nov. 30 and return to France on Dec. 2.

A state dinner with the Macrons and Bidens is scheduled for Thurs., Dec. 1.

A stop in New Orleans could add a “cultural” dimension to the trip.

The last time a French president visited New Orleans was in 1966 when Valéry Giscard d’Estaing traveled to “glorify the links between Louisiana and France.”

“It is from your home that the Renaissance started. It was you who recalled that, in the extraordinary American melting pot, the melting pot, as you say, there was a French contribution,” d’Estaing declared.

Six years before that, General Charles de Gaulle and his wife were cheered by New Orleanians.

