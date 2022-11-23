Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Law enforcement agencies in Ouachita Parish are working to get illegal narcotic activities off the streets.

The sweep operation began on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, 2022, but investigations into these activities started several months back, according to Sheriff Jay Russell of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Agencies throughout the parish seized large quantities of illegal drugs and handguns during the sweep, with 85 arrest warrants served. Sheriff Russell says the urgent need for this sweep comes after drive-by shootings that have occurred across the parish.

Investigations are ongoing and more arrests are expected, according to OPSO.

