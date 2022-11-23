Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish

Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
By Kenya Ross
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Law enforcement agencies in Ouachita Parish are working to get illegal narcotic activities off the streets.

The sweep operation began on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, 2022, but investigations into these activities started several months back, according to Sheriff Jay Russell of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Agencies throughout the parish seized large quantities of illegal drugs and handguns during the sweep, with 85 arrest warrants served. Sheriff Russell says the urgent need for this sweep comes after drive-by shootings that have occurred across the parish.

Investigations are ongoing and more arrests are expected, according to OPSO.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit...
VOTE: 2022 Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge
Monroe Woman searches for Justice for her daughter
Monroe woman seeking justice for her late daughter
Sterlington
Councilman Matt Talbert attacks Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez for handling of town’s finances ahead of runoff
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Periods of Heavy Rain Possible From Thanksgiving Through Saturday
Man seriously injured after being struck by train

Latest News

Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
Man seriously injured after being struck by train
Natchitoches Police Department
Multiple juveniles arrested for burglaries in Natchitoches; parents charged for improper supervision
French President Emmanuel Macron waves as he attends a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, as part...
French President Emmanuel Macron considering traveling to New Orleans