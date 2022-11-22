Total team effort leads La Tech past ULM

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech relied on a total team effort to propel past ULM 79-58 at the Thomas Assembly Center. Despite missing three key players including Cobe Williams, the Bulldogs had five players score in double figures. La Tech’s bench put up 34 points, and Isaiah Crawford led the team with 17 points and eight rebounds plus four assists and two steals.

