Smoke travels across town of Jonesville from grain elevator fire

JONESVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Smoke is still coming from the Consolidated Grain and Barge Co. tank, formerly known as BUNGE Elevator, in Catahoula Parish.

The fire occurred Friday evening and Catahoula fire officials say the smoke is getting closer to the ground. Catahoula Fire District 4 is urging residents who find themselves encountering the path of the smoke from the facility to remain indoors.

Fire crews are cutting access points on the roof of the tank. According to Fire Chief David Squyres, the smoke is traveling across the town of Jonesville. The smoke is not as heavy as it was on Nov. 20, 2022, according to Chief Squyres. However, the moisture in the air makes the smoke appear thicker. Currently, they’re still assessing hot spots and damages.

Squyres says fire protection crews will not conduct investigations of the cause of the fire until the fire is completely out.

