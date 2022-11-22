Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Possible card skimmer activity threatens SNAP, P-EBT recipients

Possible card skimmer activity in Sabine Parish has caused concern for Supplemental Nutrition...
Possible card skimmer activity in Sabine Parish has caused concern for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) recipients.(Pixabay)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - Possible card skimmer activity in Sabine Parish has caused concern for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) recipients.

The Department of Children and Family Services is urging recipients to monitor purchases and consider resetting PIN numbers.

The theft of benefits appears to be isolated in Sabine Parish, according to DCFS. The joint investigation between DCFS and law enforcement in the area is ongoing.

DCFS provided these precautionary measures for EBT cardholders during the holidays:

  • Strengthening the card’s Personal Identification Number (PIN).
  • Monitoring card activity using the LifeInCheck EBT mobile app.
  • Being cautious when using the card, including checking out the card terminal for potential skimming equipment and shielding their PIN entry from view when making purchases.

Federal food assistance benefits are not reimbursable if stolen, so it is important for cardholders to take all reasonable steps to secure their cards, DCFS said.

