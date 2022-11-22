Monroe woman seeking justice for her late daughter

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Janecia Walker was killed on Dec. 6, 2021, in a hit-and-run on Highway 165 in Monroe, LA. She was 19-years-old and a recent graduate of Wossman High School when she was struck by a vehicle and left on the side of the highway.

Her mother, Sonya Wilford, says the past 11 months have been a constant battle for answers.

“It’s the worst. And then on top of that, you don’t have any help trying to get justice. That makes it even worse, you know?” Sonya says. “To be able to try to get help from the police department, that would be a little peace, you know? But it’s just making it worse.”

She says she only feels recognized by the police department when she files a complaint or speaks publicly about her daughter’s death.

“I have fought for communication, you know, like who has to fight for communication…with the police department…I have to go through all these hoops and do interviews on radios to get in contact with the people with the police department, with the officer that’s working the case,” Sonya says.

Monroe Police spokesperson says a traffic investigator has been in contact with her about the case and they’re doing everything they can to find the suspect.

Sonya emphasized how hard it has been trying to grieve the loss of her child, find answers and raise her other children everyday.

“But I still have to be a mother at the end of the day, I can’t give up on my other kids. I have to push to put a smile on my face and try to do things for them. I still have to be a mother,” Sonya says.

For her and her family to be at peace, Sonya says she just wants clear communication and justice for her daughter. She feels like the entire case has been left behind.

“They should be coming to me like they were at the beginning so I shouldn’t have to fight for communication,” Sonya says.

Monroe PD suspects a black Kia SUV with damage to the front left side was the vehicle that hit Janecia. The vehicle is also missing a driver’s side mirror. If you have any information on the case, please call the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600, or the Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-2274.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.