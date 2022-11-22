Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Authorities investigate quadruple murder on marijuana farm

Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught. (Source: KOCO)
By Alyse Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENNESSEY, Okla. (KOCO) – A person accused of shooting four people to death on a marijuana farm in Oklahoma is on the run from police. A fifth person was injured and flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City.

“They all know each other,” Captain Stan Florence of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation explained, adding it’s unclear if they’re related or co-workers.

OSBI said men and women were among the victims, but their ages have not been released.

Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught.

“At this point, we have a suspect in mind. We have no information specific to be able to share that information at this point,” Florence said.

The quadruple homicide happened on a marijuana farm that is around 10 acres but didn’t clarify exactly where it took place.

Investigators will work to determine if the grow operation was licensed and legal.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit...
VOTE: 2022 Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge
Monroe Woman searches for Justice for her daughter
Monroe woman seeking justice for her late daughter
Police Lights
State police: 1 teen, 1 elderly man killed in two NELA parish crashes
Hundreds came to Lewis' hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana to say goodbye to the music legend.
A life remembered: Jerry Lee Lewis Laid to rest
Social Security benefits will go up in January by 8.7%
Largest Social Security increase in 40 years starts in January

Latest News

FILE - A syringe is placed into a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic in...
US renews push for COVID boosters as data show they protect
Turkey is the center of most Thanksgiving meals, but it’s important to handle raw poultry...
Gathering again? Tips for a safe and healthy Thanksgiving
An elderly woman cooks food on a gas burner during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov....
‘Stock up on blankets’: Ukrainians brace for bleak winter
FILE - Four men from Cuba try to keep warm after crossing the border from Mexico and...
States move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Arkansas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled