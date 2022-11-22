Aaron’s Aces: Matthew Fobbs-White and Jaylon Nichols

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Matthew Fobbs-White and Jaylon Nichols helped lead Neville to a second-round playoff win over East Ascension. Fobbs-White tallied eight tackles, including one hit that has people talking across the state. Nichols, who is only a sophomore, rushed for 198 yards on 28 carries. The teammates can now celebrate as the newest Aaron’s Aces.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.