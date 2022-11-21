Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Natural Hair Expo educates ArkLaMiss citizens on afro-textured hair maintenance

Natural Hair Expo 2022 at the Monroe Civic Center
Natural Hair Expo 2022 at the Monroe Civic Center(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Inaugural Natural Hair Expo was held Sunday afternoon at the Monroe Civic Center.

Holistic Vibes hosted the expo inside BD Robinson Hall from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2022. The expo was free and open to the public, with hundreds of attendees coming together to understand the importance of how to care for afro-textured hair.

Over 25 vendors across the ArkLaMiss offered products and services for self-care needs, and protective styles such as locs, braids and men’s beards. Educational sessions included topics on the C.R.O.W.N. Act, natural hair types, loc maintenance and natural hair journeys.

Proceeds from vendor entries and expo sponsors will be used to support girls, teens, young moms and women at the Christopher Youth Center in Monroe.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
State police: 1 teen, 1 elderly man killed in two NELA parish crashes
High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit...
VOTE: 2022 Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Jonesville grain elevator fire contained, nearby residents return home
Jonesville grain elevator fire contained, nearby residents return home
driver driving generic
Drivers reminded about ‘Move Over’ law ahead of Thanksgiving

Latest News

Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
‘He tried to save their lives’: Mike Hollins’ mother says he is out of hospital following deadly UVA shooting
This week is Black Friday and scammers are targeting online shoppers.
How to avoid Black Friday scams
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
Families drive in for 18th annual Santa Stop
Families drive in for 18th annual Santa Stop