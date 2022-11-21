Natural Hair Expo educates ArkLaMiss citizens on afro-textured hair maintenance

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Inaugural Natural Hair Expo was held Sunday afternoon at the Monroe Civic Center.

Holistic Vibes hosted the expo inside BD Robinson Hall from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2022. The expo was free and open to the public, with hundreds of attendees coming together to understand the importance of how to care for afro-textured hair.

Over 25 vendors across the ArkLaMiss offered products and services for self-care needs, and protective styles such as locs, braids and men’s beards. Educational sessions included topics on the C.R.O.W.N. Act, natural hair types, loc maintenance and natural hair journeys.

Proceeds from vendor entries and expo sponsors will be used to support girls, teens, young moms and women at the Christopher Youth Center in Monroe.

