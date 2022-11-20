Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

GAME NOTES: No. 6 LSU hosts UAB

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 6 LSU is hosting UAB for the final home game of the 2022 season, as seniors on the Tiger squad were honored before kickoff.

The game started around 8 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN2.

SCORING PLAYS

FIRST QUARTER:

  • John Emery Jr. run for 2 yds for a TD with 10:44 left in the first quarter (LSU - 7, UAB - 0)
  • DeWayne McBride run for 5 yds for a TD with 9:19 left in the first quarter (LSU - 7, UAB - 7)

