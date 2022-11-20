Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Families drive in for 18th annual Santa Stop

By Kenya Ross
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sunny 98.3 hosted its annual ‘Santa Stop’ Saturday morning at 1500 North 19th Street.

Santa Clause landed at the location in a helicopter shortly after 10 a.m. to greet families for a quick snapshot on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Families remained inside in their cars and fell in line to visit over 40 booths in the area to give away Christmas cheer, free prizes and goodies.

Nov. 19 marked 18 years for ‘Santa Stop’ in Monroe.

