Zoo Buddy: Lions!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Rocko and Safia! These two cool cats are the king and queen of the jungle at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo in Monroe.

You can see them on the ‘Catwalk’ section of the zoo playing with each other and lounging the day away.

If you’ve got any leftover pumpkins from Halloween, the zoo will accept them for enrichment for their animals. As you can see in this Zoo Buddy segment, the lions clearly love them!

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

