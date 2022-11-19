Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Zoo Buddy: Lions!

Meet Rocko and Safia! You can see these lions on the 'catwalk' at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe.
By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Rocko and Safia! These two cool cats are the king and queen of the jungle at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo in Monroe.

You can see them on the ‘Catwalk’ section of the zoo playing with each other and lounging the day away.

If you’ve got any leftover pumpkins from Halloween, the zoo will accept them for enrichment for their animals. As you can see in this Zoo Buddy segment, the lions clearly love them!

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

