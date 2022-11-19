VOTE: 2022 Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge

Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit competition results in a pizza party for the winning team. Viewers will vote for their favorite at the end of the season.(KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - KNOE and Johnny’s Pizza House teamed up during the 2022 football season for the Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge!

Each Friday, a high school cheer team decorated a Johnny’s near their school for game day, competing against one another in a school spirit decorating contest.

Starting Nov. 21, the community can vote for whatever team they believe did the best. The winning team will have a pizza party courtesy of Johnny’s Pizza House! The winner will be announced on Nov. 28.

