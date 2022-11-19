Union eliminates Sterlington, Ruston defeats Ouachita, Neville beats East Ascension, and West Monroe falls to Zachary

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The second round of the LHSAA football playoffs kicked off with a rematch of last season’s 3A championship game between Union and Sterlington. The Farmers beat the Panthers 34-14 to end their season. Top seeded Ruston hosted Ouachita. The Lions took a 13-7 lead into the half, but the Bearcats mounted a comeback to defeat Ouachita, 37-16. Behind a big second half performance, Neville beat East Ascension, 31-9. West Monroe put up a fight against Zachary, leading 10-0 in the third. The Broncos scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth to end the Rebels’ season, 20-10.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.