Union eliminates Sterlington, Ruston defeats Ouachita, Neville beats East Ascension, and West Monroe falls to Zachary

Action from the second round of LHSAA playoffs
Action from second round of LHSAA playoffs
By Aaron Dietrich, Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The second round of the LHSAA football playoffs kicked off with a rematch of last season’s 3A championship game between Union and Sterlington. The Farmers beat the Panthers 34-14 to end their season. Top seeded Ruston hosted Ouachita. The Lions took a 13-7 lead into the half, but the Bearcats mounted a comeback to defeat Ouachita, 37-16. Behind a big second half performance, Neville beat East Ascension, 31-9. West Monroe put up a fight against Zachary, leading 10-0 in the third. The Broncos scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth to end the Rebels’ season, 20-10.

