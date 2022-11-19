Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Tesla recalls 300K vehicles over taillight software glitch

The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Model Y SUVs and 2023 Model 3 sedans. That amounts to...
The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Model Y SUVs and 2023 Model 3 sedans. That amounts to potentially 321,628 vehicles.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tesla is recalling more than 300,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a software glitch can make taillights go off intermittently, increasing the risk of a collision.

Tesla said in documents posted Saturday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the glitch may affect one or both taillights on certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Brake lamps, backup lamps and turn signal lamps are not affected by the software problem, the company said.

The automaker said it is releasing an online software update that will fix the problem.

The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Model Y SUVs and 2023 Model 3 sedans. That amounts to potentially 321,628 vehicles.

Tesla became aware of the problem last month after receiving complaints, primarily from customers outside the U.S., that their vehicle taillamps were not illuminating. The company completed an investigation into the problem earlier this month.

Owners will be notified by letter starting Jan. 14. The company says in documents that vehicles in production and those set for delivery got the update starting Nov. 6.

As of Nov. 14, Tesla had received three warranty claims due to the problem, but was not aware of any related crashes or injuries related to the glitch, according to the documents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire sets townhouses ablaze in Monroe
Monroe townhouses set ablaze, four homes damaged
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
WMPD investigating crash on Arkansas Rd.
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Jonesville grain elevator on fire, nearby residents being evacuated
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz - High School Football Scores & Coverage
William Sommers
Head of OJJ resigns Friday

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and fist lady Jill Biden, left, walk with their granddaughter Naomi...
Biden’s granddaughter Naomi ties knot in White House wedding
A lake-effect snowstorm hit parts of New York state Friday.
Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state
Aerial shots show the out-of-control truck pulling a float slowly down the street before it is...
North Carolina holiday parade float crash injures 1 person
Aerial shots show the out-of-control truck pulling a float slowly down the street before it is...
RAW/NO SOUND: Out-of-control truck injures 1 during parade
President Joe Biden speaks during the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's 3rd Annual Independence...
Biden at 80: A ‘respecter of fate’ mulls 2nd White House bid