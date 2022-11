Southern Lab beats St. Frederick at home, OCS rolls over Sacred Heart, Cedar Creek falls to top seeded Vermilion Catholic, Delhi Charter loses to St. Martin’s Episcopal, Mangham dominates Grand Lake, Oak Grove beats Welsh, Homer ends Delhi’s season

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Frederick loses in heartbreaking fashion to defending champs Southern Lab, 12-6. Powerhouse OCS rolls over Sacred Heart, 49-0. Cedar Creek falls to top seeded Vermilion Catholic, 31-7. Delhi Charter had a remarkable season going 9-1 but it ends to St. Martin’s Episcopal, 48-12. For Mangham, there dream season continues as they roll over Grand Lake, 60-12. Oak Grove beats Welsh, 35-14. Homer rolls over Delhi, 52-7.

