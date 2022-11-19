Richwood falls to top seeded Many, and Winnfield loses to Patterson
More highlights from the second round of LHSAA playoffs
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Richwood traveled to top-seeded Many, but the Tigers’ defense was too tough. Many has not given up a point on defense since October 13, and the Tigers defeat the Rams, 21-0. Winnfield stepped up in class to take on Patterson. The Lumberjacks end the Tigers season with a 36-12 win.
