Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Richwood falls to top seeded Many, and Winnfield loses to Patterson

More highlights from the second round of LHSAA playoffs
More highlights from the second round of LHSAA playoffs
By Aaron Dietrich, Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Richwood traveled to top-seeded Many, but the Tigers’ defense was too tough. Many has not given up a point on defense since October 13, and the Tigers defeat the Rams, 21-0. Winnfield stepped up in class to take on Patterson. The Lumberjacks end the Tigers season with a 36-12 win.

Action from second round of LHSAA playoffs
Union eliminates Sterlington, Ruston defeats Ouachita, Neville beats East Ascension, and West Monroe falls to Zachary
St. Frederick
Southern Lab beats St. Frederick at home, OCS rolls over Sacred Heart, Cedar Creek falls to top seeded Vermilion Catholic, Delhi Charter loses to St. Martin’s Episcopal, Mangham dominates Grand Lake, Oak Grove beats Welsh, Homer ends Delhi’s season
High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit...
VOTE: 2022 Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge
Trojans lose to Blue Devils, 46-6
Tallulah Academy falls to Tunica Academy in MAIS championship