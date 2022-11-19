Jonesville grain elevator on fire, nearby residents being evacuated

Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Evacuations are underway in Catahoula due to the potential for an explosion, as of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2022.

The sheriff’s office says a large grain elevator is on fire at Bunge Grain in Jonesville.

The sheriff’s office is going door-to-door to evacuate people due to concerns about a potential explosion from the elevator.

Pam Patten with CPSO says residents of Trinity Park are being evacuated to a nearby motel.

“They are evacuating them to Edwards Motel in Jonesville, La. Mrs. Mary Edwards owns the motel and she has agreed to put those residents up. How many nights, we don’t know. It’s just going to depend on how long it takes to get the fire contained and out,” Patten says.

Several fire departments from around the region are on the scene.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

