WMPD investigating crash on Arkansas Rd., 1600 block closed to traffic

Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Crime tape and police lights graphic.(MGN)
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police are investigating a crash between a truck and a motorcyclist that occurred Thursday evening in the 1600 block of Arkansas Rd. Police say the 1600 block of Arkansas Rd. is closed to eastbound traffic. One lane is open heading westbound.

We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

