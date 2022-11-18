ULM hosting banquet centered around traditional Nepalese festivals

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Nepalese Student Association of ULM is presenting its 12th Annual Dashain and Tihar Banquet.

A member of the Nepalese student association, Nishu Shrestha, said Dashain and Tihar are two major festivals for Nepalese people.

Shrestha said the banquet is a way for the student association to promote Nepalese culture. She said they will be serving traditional foods and performing cultural songs.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the Nepalese Student Association.

The event will be at the Hangar on ULM’s Campus from 4-8p.m. Tickets are $15 for the public.

