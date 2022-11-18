Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

ULM hosting banquet centered around traditional Nepalese festivals

The Nepalese Student Association of ULM presents its 12th Annual Dashain and Tihar Banquet.
By AntZavier Brown
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Nepalese Student Association of ULM is presenting its 12th Annual Dashain and Tihar Banquet.

A member of the Nepalese student association, Nishu Shrestha, said Dashain and Tihar are two major festivals for Nepalese people.

Shrestha said the banquet is a way for the student association to promote Nepalese culture. She said they will be serving traditional foods and performing cultural songs.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the Nepalese Student Association.

The event will be at the Hangar on ULM’s Campus from 4-8p.m. Tickets are $15 for the public.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights graphic.
WMPD investigating crash on Arkansas Rd.
New nationwide test scores give a better idea of the effect pandemic learning loss has had on...
2021-22 LEAP scores revealed
A man was arrested after police said they found him passed out in unlocked car with young child.
Police: Man found passed out in unlocked car with young child in car seat
Gas pump generic
$0.76 per gallon gas: Where to find it
Family of hit and run victim speaks out
Family of hit and run victim speaks out

Latest News

Fire sets townhouses ablaze in Monroe
Monroe townhouses set ablaze, four homes damaged
OAK GROVE CHEERLEADER CHALLENGE...
OAK GROVE CHEERLEADER CHALLENGE...
OAK GROVE CHEERLEADER CHALLENGE.
OAK GROVE CHEERLEADER CHALLENGE.
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks to reporters amid continuing talks around the $1 trillion...
La. Sen. Bill Cassidy says he has decided to not enter governor’s race