Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Sen. Bill Cassidy announces he will not enter governor’s race

US Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana)
US Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
The following information is from the Office of Senator Bill Cassidy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today (Nov. 18) released a statement on speculation of his potential candidacy for Louisiana Governor.

“When I was elected to the United States Senate, I was given a job to represent the people of Louisiana and serve the United States of America. For the last several years, I have been working on specific legislation that is critical for the future of our state and country. I don’t know if these solutions will pass, but I know they will not pass if I decide to run for another office. I have chosen to remain focused on the job I was sent here to do and to see these efforts through. Therefore, I will not be a candidate for governor.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights graphic.
WMPD investigating crash on Arkansas Rd.
New nationwide test scores give a better idea of the effect pandemic learning loss has had on...
2021-22 LEAP scores revealed
A man was arrested after police said they found him passed out in unlocked car with young child.
Police: Man found passed out in unlocked car with young child in car seat
Gas pump generic
$0.76 per gallon gas: Where to find it
Family of hit and run victim speaks out
Family of hit and run victim speaks out

Latest News

OAK GROVE CHEERLEADER CHALLENGE...
OAK GROVE CHEERLEADER CHALLENGE...
OAK GROVE CHEERLEADER CHALLENGE.
OAK GROVE CHEERLEADER CHALLENGE.
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks to reporters amid continuing talks around the $1 trillion...
La. Sen. Bill Cassidy says he has decided to not enter governor’s race
The Nepalese Student Association of ULM presents its 12th Annual Dashain and Tihar Banquet.
12th Annual Dashain & Tihar Banquet