Monroe townhouses set ablaze, four homes damaged

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two townhouses are severely damaged and two others need major repairs following a fire on the 1400 block of Erin St. in Monroe that happened on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

The Monroe Fire Department was called just after 11:30 a.m. to respond to a grass fire. When they arrived, MFD says they saw a section of townhouses ablaze.

Additional units were called and the fire was brought under control. No one was home at the time.

There’s no word yet what caused the fire. No one was home at the time of the incident.

MFD would like to remind the community that they will install or replace smoke detectors free of charge.

