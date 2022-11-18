Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Monroe townhouses set ablaze, four homes damaged

Fire sets townhouses ablaze in Monroe
Fire sets townhouses ablaze in Monroe(Source: KNOE staff)
By CJ Sartor
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two townhouses are severely damaged and two others need major repairs following a fire on the 1400 block of Erin St. in Monroe that happened on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

The Monroe Fire Department was called just after 11:30 a.m. to respond to a grass fire. When they arrived, MFD says they saw a section of townhouses ablaze.

Additional units were called and the fire was brought under control. No one was home at the time.

There’s no word yet what caused the fire. No one was home at the time of the incident.

MFD would like to remind the community that they will install or replace smoke detectors free of charge.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights graphic.
WMPD investigating crash on Arkansas Rd.
New nationwide test scores give a better idea of the effect pandemic learning loss has had on...
2021-22 LEAP scores revealed
A man was arrested after police said they found him passed out in unlocked car with young child.
Police: Man found passed out in unlocked car with young child in car seat
Gas pump generic
$0.76 per gallon gas: Where to find it
Family of hit and run victim speaks out
Family of hit and run victim speaks out

Latest News

The Nepalese Student Association of ULM presents its 12th Annual Dashain and Tihar Banquet.
ULM hosting banquet centered around traditional Nepalese festivals
OAK GROVE CHEERLEADER CHALLENGE...
OAK GROVE CHEERLEADER CHALLENGE...
OAK GROVE CHEERLEADER CHALLENGE.
OAK GROVE CHEERLEADER CHALLENGE.
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks to reporters amid continuing talks around the $1 trillion...
La. Sen. Bill Cassidy says he has decided to not enter governor’s race