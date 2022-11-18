Health Benefits of Cranberries

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Nutritionist Jen Avis joins Good Morning ArkLaMiss to inform us about the health benefits of eating cranberries and gives us a recipe for a homemade cranberry sauce.

Avis says cranberries are anti-inflammatory and provide your body with antioxidants.

She also says it is better to get organic cranberries because they have 30 percent more antioxidants than regular ones. Eating one cup of fresh cranberries equals up to 7 grams of carbs which is half of the carbs of blueberries.

Homemade Cranberry Sauce with Allulose Recipe

1 cup of sugar or 3/4 cup of Allulose

1 cup of water

12 ounces of cranberries rinsed and drained

1/2 teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon grated orange peel, (optional)

1/2 teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.