Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 453,650 of the vehicles in the U.S. and 103,076 in Canada.
Ford Motor Co. is recalling 453,650 of the vehicles in the U.S. and 103,076 in Canada.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.

The automobile maker said that the inoperative windshield wipers on the 2021-2022 models can reduce visibility in certain conditions, which could increase the risk of a crash.

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 453,650 of the vehicles in the U.S. and 103,076 in Canada.

Recall notification letters are expected to be mailed in the U.S. on Jan. 3. Dealers will replace the front windshield wiper motor for free.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights graphic.
WMPD investigating crash on Arkansas Rd.
New nationwide test scores give a better idea of the effect pandemic learning loss has had on...
2021-22 LEAP scores revealed
A man was arrested after police said they found him passed out in unlocked car with young child.
Police: Man found passed out in unlocked car with young child in car seat
Gas pump generic
$0.76 per gallon gas: Where to find it
Family of hit and run victim speaks out
Family of hit and run victim speaks out

Latest News

Deputies said the driver intentionally hit the recruits.
Driver arrested in sheriff’s recruits crash is released
OAK GROVE CHEERLEADER CHALLENGE...
OAK GROVE CHEERLEADER CHALLENGE...
In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an...
Remains of ‘fetus or infant’ found in freezer, police say
The lake-effect snow spawned some "thundersnow" that was caught on a security camera.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: 'Thundersnow' in New York
Shane Adams and his horse went camping in the Cedar Mountains eight years ago when his horse,...
Horse returns home after missing for 8 years