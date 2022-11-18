Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Family of hit and run victim speaks out

The family of Samuel Keys IV, who was killed in a hit and run on Oct. 3, 2022, is asking for people to come forward with information.
By Rylee Kramer
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On October 3, 2022, Samuel Keys IV was killed in a hit and run accident on the 7900 block of Desiard street in Monroe, LA. Keys was on a motorized bike when he was struck by a vehicle.

Monroe Police Department suspect a 2010-2013 black Toyota tundra as the vehicle that hit him. The police department and the family are asking anyone who might have information about the hit and run or the vehicle to come forward.

The family of Samuel Keys IV, lives in Maryland. They say it’s been a struggle trying to get answers from afar. Geraldine Keys, Samuel’s mother, says the lack of communication makes them feel like the case isn’t a priority.

“Since we’re out of town, there’s no urgency, or they think we don’t care, but that’s not the case at all,” Geraldine says.

His sister, Shea Keys, says she thinks the Monroe Police Department knows they want answers, but agrees that the lack of urgency is disheartening.

“I believe it is on the back burner since, like you said, we are out of town, and we can’t just go to the station and demand answers,” Shea says.

They say Samuel was the most caring and intelligent person they knew and adjusting to life without him has been, and will continue to be, a long and painful process.

Monroe Police say anyone with information is encouraged to call the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600. They say if you would prefer not to leave your name tips can be left via Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-2274.

