City of Monroe hosting multiple Thanksgiving break events for children

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe will be offering free Thanksgiving camps for children aged 5-12 years old.

There will be an activity and art camp, a tennis camp, an art camp, and a basketball skills clinic.

The camps will be at four different locations on Nov. 21-23, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The locations are:

Activity & Art Camp Emily P Robinson Community Center, 3504 Jackson Street, Monroe (318)-329-3238

Tennis Camp Liller Marbles Community Center, 2950 Renwick Street, Monroe (318)-329-2447

Art Camp Powell Street Community Center, 1401 Powell Street, Monroe (318)-329-2449

Basketball Skills Clinic Saul Adler Community Center 3900 Westminster Ave, Monroe (318)-329-2446



Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.