City of Monroe hosting multiple Thanksgiving break events for children
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe will be offering free Thanksgiving camps for children aged 5-12 years old.
There will be an activity and art camp, a tennis camp, an art camp, and a basketball skills clinic.
The camps will be at four different locations on Nov. 21-23, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
The locations are:
- Activity & Art Camp
- Emily P Robinson Community Center, 3504 Jackson Street, Monroe
- (318)-329-3238
- Tennis Camp
- Liller Marbles Community Center, 2950 Renwick Street, Monroe
- (318)-329-2447
- Art Camp
- Powell Street Community Center, 1401 Powell Street, Monroe
- (318)-329-2449
- Basketball Skills Clinic
- Saul Adler Community Center 3900 Westminster Ave, Monroe
- (318)-329-2446
