City of Monroe hosting multiple Thanksgiving break events for children

By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe will be offering free Thanksgiving camps for children aged 5-12 years old.

There will be an activity and art camp, a tennis camp, an art camp, and a basketball skills clinic.

The camps will be at four different locations on Nov. 21-23, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The locations are:

  • Activity & Art Camp
    • Emily P Robinson Community Center, 3504 Jackson Street, Monroe
    • (318)-329-3238
  • Tennis Camp
    • Liller Marbles Community Center, 2950 Renwick Street, Monroe
    • (318)-329-2447
  • Art Camp
    • Powell Street Community Center, 1401 Powell Street, Monroe
    • (318)-329-2449
  • Basketball Skills Clinic
    • Saul Adler Community Center 3900 Westminster Ave, Monroe
    • (318)-329-2446

