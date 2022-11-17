Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

What’s Your Story? "Mallory’s Gift"

9 different locations to pledge and drop off shoeboxes
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Malory Albritton is giving back to people in need all over the country. The 15 year old knows the importance of helping others in need because at one point she was one of those people. Five years ago Mallory was stuck in an Ukraine orphanage before being adopted by a West Monroe family. Now she packs shoeboxes of gifts and essentials to kids all over the country. The goal for her church is to send out 21,000 shoeboxes which is enough to fill up four 18 wheeler trucks. If you want to join Mallory and donate, there will be 9 different locations open. The primary being Fair Park Baptist Church in West Monroe, Oak Grove, Rayville, Ruston, Baskin, First Baptist Crossett Multi-Ministry Center.

