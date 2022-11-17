Tallulah Academy prepares for MAIS championship game

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Tallulah Academy is one game away from writing their name in the history books. Thursday afternoon, The Trojans pack their bags and head to Jackson, Mississippi to take on Tunica Academy for the MAIS division II championship. It hasn’t been easy for them as a Tornado back in April destroyed their high school and gymnasium. With a lot of uncertainty behind the school, the football team stuck together and put a season to remember together.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.