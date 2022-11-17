Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Tallulah Academy prepares for MAIS championship game

First state title appearance since 2020
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Tallulah Academy is one game away from writing their name in the history books. Thursday afternoon, The Trojans pack their bags and head to Jackson, Mississippi to take on Tunica Academy for the MAIS division II championship. It hasn’t been easy for them as a Tornado back in April destroyed their high school and gymnasium. With a lot of uncertainty behind the school, the football team stuck together and put a season to remember together.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Gas pump generic
$0.76 per gallon gas: Where to find it
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
The MFD responded to a truck fire at a gas station in Monroe.
Truck becomes engulfed in flames at Monroe gas station

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) takes the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Allen: Andy Dalton will remain starting quarterback against Rams
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)
LSU moves up to No. 6 in latest CFP rankings
ULM beats Central Baptist, 105-56
Seven Warhawks score in double figures as ULM dominates Central Baptist
Lewis rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns
Aaron’s Aces: Chaunky Lewis