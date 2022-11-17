Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

LSP: Houma woman reported missing

Authorities are asking for the public’s help searching for 80-year-old Eileen Chauvin.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help searching for 80-year-old Eileen Chauvin.(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Houma Police Department for a missing woman.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help searching for 80-year-old Eileen Chauvin.

She is is 5′0″ and 130 pounds with shoulder length grey hair and was last seen on Nov. 16 around 4:30 p.m. wearing a pink sweatshirt and blue jeans at her home on School Street in Houma.

She was discovered missing that same day around 6 p.m. when a family member went to check on her. She is believed to have left her house on foot with an unknown direction of travel.

Chauvin suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with information should contact the Houma Police Department at (985) 873-6371 or dial 911. Questions should be directed to the Houma Police Department.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump generic
$0.76 per gallon gas: Where to find it
New nationwide test scores give a better idea of the effect pandemic learning loss has had on...
2021-22 LEAP scores revealed
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
New nationwide test scores give a better idea of the effect pandemic learning loss has had on...
6 NELA schools score above average in new La. Department of Education assessment
The shootings happened Monday evening at a home in Rochester, New York.
Police: Off-duty officer shoots 2, 1 fatally, kills herself

Latest News

Homemade Cranberry Sauce with Allulose
Health Benefits of Cranberries
Temperatures Now
KNOE Wednesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
New nationwide test scores give a better idea of the effect pandemic learning loss has had on...
2021-22 LEAP scores revealed