Candace Cameron Bure blames media for blowback over ‘traditional marriage’ remark

(CNN) – Actress and producer Candace Cameron Bure is blaming the media for a backlash firestorm after announcing she won’t feature LGBTQ+ storylines on her new network.

She shared the news Monday that the Great American Family media company will keep traditional marriage at the core.

Almost immediately, reality star JoJo Siwa and others expressed disappointment about the comment.

By Wednesday, Bure shared a lengthy reaction statement that said in part that the media is responsible for using the opportunity to “fan flames of conflict and hate.”

She went on to say, “I love you anyway.”

The actress explained that people of all identities and ethnicities will continue to contribute to the network on and off camera.

Bure left the Hallmark Channel in April after years of Christmas-related stardom to become chief creative officer at Great American Family.

