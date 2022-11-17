2021-22 LEAP scores revealed

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - LEAP scores are in for the 2021-2022 school year.

Six districts in KNOE’s viewing area scored above the state average (77.1), while 11 scored below the state average.

Lincoln Parish had the highest score in our viewing area at 89.2.

“As a district, we are ahead of where we were from 2019 before COVID, which I think is a great accomplishment for our students, our teachers and administrators,” explained Lincoln Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. Ricky Durrett.

Durrett credits the district’s work getting students caught up post-pandemic.

“The past two summers, we have committed to summer school for a four-week period to all day bussing kids there, providing breakfast and lunch and instruction in English and math,” said Durrett.

Durrett says the key to success is ensuring every student has an experienced, qualified teacher.

“Having a great teacher in the classroom is the most important thing,” Durrett told KNOE. “We have committed some stimulus money over the last two years to give teacher incentives for hiring and bonuses during the year to obtain teachers.”

In Madison Parish, Superintendent Dr. Charlie Butler says a low staff turnover was vital to turning around Madison Parish High School, which saw a 14-point increase since last year, the highest in the state.

“Just consistency, stability in my high school as far as the principal and the staff,” explained Butler. “We have a pretty good retention rate in the high school.”

Despite the success at Madison High, the district still finished almost 20 points below the state average. Butler says that’s because they’re still trying to get caught up post-pandemic.

“In this poor, rural community, internet service, students being online, we just did not get any traction that particular year with instruction,” Butler told KNOE.

As far as other districts go, West Carroll, Lasalle, Caldwell, Jackson and Ouachita Parish Schools also finished above the state average.

East Caroll, Morehouse, Catahoula, Concordia, Union, Franklin, Richland, Tensas, Winn and Monroe City Schools all scored below the state average.

