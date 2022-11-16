Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Wild hogs cost LA farmers millions, trap keeps hogs from destroying NELA crops
By Kenya Ross
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Wild hogs are costing farmers throughout Louisiana millions of dollars in crop damage.

The hogs multiply at a fast rate, and they reproduce two litters of five to six piglets per year. Local units of state government like the Morehouse Soil and Water Conservation District have traps near crops throughout Morehouse Parish. They started to put the traps back out recently since temperatures are dropping. The traps are called a “pig brig.”

The hogs are known to root up and trample through crop fields, pastures, and woods. In the late winter season, many hogs can get trapped at one time - as many as 66 of them. Seven traps are set up near crops throughout the parish, and 300 hogs have already been trapped in 2022 in Morehouse Parish.

Technician and Hog Trapper Allison Wooley of the Morehouse Soil and Water Conservation District says the hogs caused over $12 million in crop damage in Morehouse Parish in one year.

