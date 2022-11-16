Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

The Renewal Center of NELA hosts prayer breakfast, raises homelessness awareness

The Renewal Center of NELA hosts prayer breakfast, raises homelessness awareness
By Kenya Ross
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Renewal Center of Northeast Louisiana, formerly known as the DeSiard Street Shelter, hosted a prayer breakfast Tuesday morning at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

The goal of the prayer breakfast was to raise awareness about the growing need for care for individuals battling homelessness on Nov. 15, 2022, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Executive Director Billy Varner of The Renewal Center says the homeless population is still a part of the community.

Community leaders, local pastors, and public officials were in attendance to fellowship and learn more about the homeless crisis in northeast Louisiana. President and CEO Roy Heatherly of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce says exceptional leadership will play a role in restoring hope in individuals going through a crisis.

The center is not only open to the homeless population, according to Varner. Resources such as counseling, food, shelter, and clothing are there for anyone going through critical life issues.

The Renewal Center of NELA is developing plans to expand its existing facility, located at 722 Adams Street in Monroe. They currently serve 35 people per day, along with 1000 meals per month.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MFD responded to a truck fire at a gas station in Monroe.
Truck becomes engulfed in flames at Monroe gas station
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Devin White warms up for LSU Pro Day
Father of NFL linebacker Devin White dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail
Gas pump generic
$0.76 per gallon gas: Where to find it
The FBI arrested a 56-year-old pastor in Texas on child pornography charges.
FBI arrests pastor for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography

Latest News

LA North Delta Digital Equity Outreach and Engagement Tour reaches LDCC - Monroe campus
LA North Delta Digital Equity Outreach and Engagement Tour reaches LDCC - Monroe campus
LA North Delta Digital Equity Outreach and Engagement Tour reaches LDCC - Monroe campus
LA North Delta Digital Equity Outreach and Engagement Tour reaches LDCC - Monroe campus
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ADH reported a “very high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season
The Renewal Center of NELA hosts prayer breakfast, raises homelessness awareness
The Renewal Center of NELA hosts prayer breakfast, raises homelessness awareness