The Renewal Center of NELA hosts prayer breakfast, raises homelessness awareness

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Renewal Center of Northeast Louisiana, formerly known as the DeSiard Street Shelter, hosted a prayer breakfast Tuesday morning at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

The goal of the prayer breakfast was to raise awareness about the growing need for care for individuals battling homelessness on Nov. 15, 2022, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Executive Director Billy Varner of The Renewal Center says the homeless population is still a part of the community.

Community leaders, local pastors, and public officials were in attendance to fellowship and learn more about the homeless crisis in northeast Louisiana. President and CEO Roy Heatherly of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce says exceptional leadership will play a role in restoring hope in individuals going through a crisis.

The center is not only open to the homeless population, according to Varner. Resources such as counseling, food, shelter, and clothing are there for anyone going through critical life issues.

The Renewal Center of NELA is developing plans to expand its existing facility, located at 722 Adams Street in Monroe. They currently serve 35 people per day, along with 1000 meals per month.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.